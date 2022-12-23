Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Mira Rajput, Huma Qureshi & Others Attend Mohit Rai's Birthday Bash

In Photos: Mira Rajput, Huma Qureshi & Others Attend Mohit Rai's Birthday Bash

Mira Rajput opted to wear a black and white slip dress for the birthday bash.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Mira Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi at the birthday bash. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mira Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi at the birthday bash.&nbsp;</p></div>

Mira Rajput, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, and others attended Mohit Rai's birthday bash on Thursday in Khar, Mumbai. Celebrities from the film industry looked glamorous in their primarily black ensembles. Others who attended the party include Aryan Khan, who was seen quickly going into the venue, while Disha Patani and others were all smiles for the paparazzi.

Disha Patani with her boyfriend at the party. 

Mira Rajput wore a black and white dress for the birthday party. 

Anshula Kapoor wore a black number as well. 

Mouni Roy wore a black mini dress for the party. 

Sonakshi Sinha wore a mini dress as well. 

Huma Qureshi looked stunning in black. 

