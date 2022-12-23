In Photos: Mira Rajput, Huma Qureshi & Others Attend Mohit Rai's Birthday Bash

Mira Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi at the birthday bash.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Mira Rajput, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, and others attended Mohit Rai's birthday bash on Thursday in Khar, Mumbai. Celebrities from the film industry looked glamorous in their primarily black ensembles. Others who attended the party include Aryan Khan, who was seen quickly going into the venue, while Disha Patani and others were all smiles for the paparazzi.
Disha Patani with her boyfriend at the party.
Mira Rajput wore a black and white dress for the birthday party.
Anshula Kapoor wore a black number as well.
Mouni Roy wore a black mini dress for the party.
Sonakshi Sinha wore a mini dress as well.
Huma Qureshi looked stunning in black.