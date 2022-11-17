In Photos: Kareena Kapoor Shares Fun Candids From Her 'Dover Diaries'

Kareena Kapoor shares candids from her shoot diaries.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Hansal Menhta's upcoming untitled film in the United Kingdom. Taking to social media, the actor posted a bunch of candids from her shoot in England's coastal town, Dover, on 16 November. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is reportedly a mystery thriller, where Kareena will be seen playing the role of a detective.
Sharing the behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, the Jab We Met actor wrote, "Dover Diaries (heart emoji) United Kingdom 2022 (heart emoji). Always a mood on set."
Take a look at them here:
Kareena Kapoor in a still from her night shoot of the film.
Kareena Kapoor in another still from her shoot in Dover.
Kareena Kapr smirks at Hansal Mehta during her outdoor shoot.
Kareena Kapoor pouts in a still from her shoot.
Kareena Kapoor candidly smiles in a balck and white photo.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)