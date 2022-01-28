In Photos: India This Week

Ladakh: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel (known as Himveers) celebrate the 73rd Republic Day at 15000 feet in minus (-) 35 degree celsius temperature, at the icy Ladakh borders, Wednesday, 26 January.
(Photo: PTI)
From India celebrating its 73rd Republic Day to the violent protests held by railway job aspirants, here is a glimpse of India this week.
New Delhi: Hologram of the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by the PM Modi, on the occasion of the Parakram Diwas celebrations, at India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday, 23 January.
New Delhi: Chhattisgarh tableau on the Rajpath during the 73rd Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, 26 January.
New Delhi: Former Congress leader RPN Singh joins BJP at party office in New Delhi, Tuesday, 25 January.
New Delhi: Air India CMD Vikram Dev Dutt welcomes Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on his arrival at Air India office in New Delhi, Thursday, 27 January. Air India was officially handed over to Tata on this day.
Panaji: Utpal Parrikar, son of late Manohar Parrikar, offers prayers at Mahalaxmi temple before filing nomination as an independent candidate ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, in Panaji, Thursday, 27 January.
Mumbai: A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai, Tuesday, 25 January.
Shimla: Tourist walk on a snow-covered road during snowfall at Ridge in Shimla, Tuesday, 25 January.
Pushkar: Deserted Pushkar ghat during the weekend curfew imposed by the Rajasthan government to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Pushkar, Sunday, 23 January.
New Delhi: Camel-mounted Border Security Force (BSF) jawans during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, Monday, 24 January.
Mathura: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during door to door election campaign at Satoha village in Mathura district, Thursday, 27 January.
Patna: Jan Adhikar Party activists burn tyres to block a road during the Bihar bandh called by students over alleged discrepancies in Railway Recruitment Boards Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna, Friday, 28 January.
Trichy: Srirangam Ranganathar Temple elephants Andal and Lakshmi take bath in a pond inside the temple premises, in Trichy, Friday, 28 January.
Amritsar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Thursday, 27 January.
