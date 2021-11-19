In Photos: India This Week

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, 19 November.
(Photo: PTI)
From incessant rains lashing Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari to Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the repeal of three farm laws, here is a glimpse of India this week.
Students greets each other as they arrive at a school to attend class after West Bengal government issued formal notification to re-open schools, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Tuesday, 16 November.
Beneficiaries show their Aadhaar Card as they wait in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, in Nadia, Saturday, 13 November.
People walk on a flooded road at Rainbow Nagar, following heavy rains, in Puducherry, Thursday, 18 November.
Hindu devotees gather on the banks of River Ganga to take a holy dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima at Phaphamau ghat in Prayagraj, Friday, 19 November.
Sikh devotees carry the Sri Guru Granth Sahib during a religious procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, in Amritsar on 18 November.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the CII Global Economic Policy Summit 2021, at Taj Palace in New Delhi, Wednesday, 17 November.
Vehicles ply on a road amid smog, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 17 November.
New Delhi: People take part in the cake mixing ceremony at The Imperial, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 17 November. The ceremony is a traditional celebration ahead of Christmas.
Children in a Tram wave as they celebrate Childrens Day 2021 in Kolkata, Sunday, 14 November.
Uthirapatti village near Suchindrum area submerged due to the flood following heavy rain, at Pazhayar in Kanyakumari district, Sunday, 14 November.
Punjab CM Charanjit Channi visits the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan on Thursday, 18 November, after travelling through the visa-free Kartarpur corridor that reopened for pilgrims.
Sultanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses the Air Show at the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway, in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, 16 November. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also seen.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during the Samajwadi Vijay Yatra in Ghazipur, Wednesday, 17 November.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation, in New Delhi, Friday, 19 November. PM Modi announced that the three contentious farm laws will be repealed.
Relatives of Mohammad Altaf Bhat wail during his funeral procession at Barzulla, in Srinagar, Friday, 19 November. Bodies of Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul, two civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter, were laid to rest hours after they were exhumed
Farmers dance as they celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced for the repealing of the three farm reform laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Friday, 19 November.
