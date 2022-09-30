In Photos: India This Week

Tourists taking photos of the Taj Mahal at sunset in Agra on Thursday, 29 September.
(Photo: PTI)
From Congress leader Shashi Tharoor filing his nomination for the party's top post to a women's group in Kolkata marching in support of Iran's anti-hijab protests, here's a glimpse of what happened in India this week.
Baramulla: A woman, whose house got damaged during an encounter between security forces and militants in the Yedipora area, being consoled by others, in the Baramulla district on Friday, 30 September. Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in the encounter, according to police.
New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leaves from Jodhpur House to meet the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi on Thursday, 29 September.
Darjeeling: The newly launched Tri-Weekly Toy Train with a Vistadome coach and restaurant coach on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides a metro after inaugurating Phase-1 of the Ahmedabad metro rail project between Thaltej and Vastral, in Ahmedabad on Friday, 30 September.
Bhopal: People perform garba during Navratri festival celebrations, in Bhopal on Thursday evening, 29 September.
Gurugram: Artisans decorate a Durga Puja pandal for the Durga Puja festival in Gurugram on Friday, 30 September.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor files his nomination papers for the post of party president, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, 30 September 2022.
Varanasi: Tributes were paid to former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe during a ceremony at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Tuesday, 27 September.
Agra: Tourists take pictures of the Taj Mahal during sunset, in Agra on Thursday, 29 September.
The Indian Army has inducted the M777 Ultra Light Howitzer (155mm) in harsh terrain of northern borders. The gun is highly transportable for rapid deployment to meet any operational contingency.
New Delhi: A man looks at a dog swimming through the flood water as the Yamuna river continues to flow above the danger mark, in New Delhi on Wednesday, 28 September.
Kolkata: Members of the All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan raise slogans during their march in support of Irans anti-hijab protests, in Kolkata on Tuesday, 27 September.