In Photos: India This Week

From India gearing up for COVID-19 vaccination drive to Pongal celebrations, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
Participants try to tame a bull during Avaniyapuram Jallikattu as the part of Pongal festival celebration, in Chennai, Thursday, 14 January, 2021.
Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Mukund Narvane presents Sena Medal to the wife of Nb Sub Tsewang Gialshan (Posthumous) during the 73rd Army Day parade, at Army Parade Ground in New Delhi, Friday, 15 January, 2021. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes part in Pongal celebrations in Madurai district, Thursday, 14 January, 2021.Congress party leader Alka Lamba after she was injured in police action during a protest against the new farm laws, outside the Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Friday, 15 January, 2021.Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu meets Union Minister Shripad Naik at Goa Medical College and Hospital in Goa after he met with an accident in Karnataka, Friday, 15 January 2021. Naiks wife and personal assistant died in the accident.Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to dense fog on a cold winter morning, at Delhi-Gurugram Experssway in Gurugram, Friday, 15 January, 2021. Farmers burn copies of the farm bill during Lohri festival amid the ongoing protest at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Wednesday,13 January 2021.A health-worker takes part in the final dry run for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine in Bikaner, Wednesday, 13 January, 2021.A farmer gets emotional while watching a play during the ongoing agitation against Centres farm reform laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Wednesday, 13 January, 2021.A health worker shows the Covishield vaccine, after arrival of the first batch of the vaccines from the Serum Institute of India at the Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, 12 January, 2021.Chickens being carried in a van at Ghazipur Murga Mandi, in New Delhi, Saturday, 9 January, 2021.Wrestlers Babita Phogat with her baby boy. Actor turn politician Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan addressed a rally during an election campaign, in Coimbatore, Sunday, 10 January, 2021.Women stand in a corridor at the Bhandara General Hospital, where a fire broke out, in Bhandara district, Saturday, 9 January, 2021. Ten infants died after a fire broke out in the special newborn care unit of hospital in the wee hours of Saturday.Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season on Tuesday, 12 January.
