In Photos: India This Week

People walk past covering themselves under an umbrella during rainfall as monsoon arrives in Kerala, in Kochi, Friday, 9 June.
(Photo: PTI)
From protesting wrestlers' meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to protests erupting in Kohlapur over the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image in objectionable social media posts, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Security personnel disperse people protesting against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image in objectionable social media posts, in Kolhapur district.
Relatives wave as Haj pilgrims leaving for their annual pilgrimage to Mecca, from Hajis house, at Bemina.
A woman picks from a heap of plastic waste bottles dumped, on World Environment Day, in New Delhi, Monday, 5 June.
A goods train runs past the triple train accident site while at the forefront a mangled coach lays bare, near Bahanga Bazar railway station in Balasore district, Tuesday, 6 June.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets a passenger injured in the triple-train accident, at a hospital in Cuttack, Tuesday, 6 June.
BJP President JP Nadda with party workers at a 'tiffin meeting', in Noida, 7 June.
Wrestler Sakshi Malik leaves from the residence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur after a meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 7 June.
Locals at a medical camp organised by the Assam Rifles for people of violence-hit areas in Manipur.
A member of the Bathini family before administering fish 'prasadam' to a patient at the Nampally Exhibition ground in Hyderabad, Friday, 9 June.
Communist Party of India (CPI) activists protest against inflation, unemployment, privatization and other issues during 'BJP Hatao Desh Bachao' protest, in Patna, Friday, 9 June.
Author Arundhati Roy during a discussion on activist Umar Khalid who has completed a thousand days in Tihar Jail, at Press Club of India in New Delhi, Friday, 9 June.
