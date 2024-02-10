In Photos: India This Week

A tourist during snowfall at Patnitop hill station, in Jammu & Kashmir, on Sunday, 4 February.
(Photo: PTI)
From the UCC bill to Harda fire, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Tourist rush at the Taj Mahal during the 369th Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, in Agra, on Wednesday, 7 February.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren after his government won the floor test in the State Assembly, in Ranchi, on Monday, 5 February.
DMK MPs TR Baalu, Kanimozhi, A Raja and others stage a protest at the Gandhi statue against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to the states, at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, 8 February.
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren leaves after being produced before PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after his arrest in a money laundering case, in Ranchi, on Wednesday, 7 February. A special PMLA court on Wednesday extended the ED remand of Soren by five days in the case linked to an alleged land scam, lawyers said.
Golden ducks at the Keoladeo National Park, formerly known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on Sunday, 4 February.
Smoke rises after a massive fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Harda town, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, on 6 February. At least 11 people were killed and 40 others were injured in the fire.
BJP supporters celebrate the introduction of UCC bill during a special session of the state assembly, in Dehradun, Wednesday, 7 February.
Vehicles set on fire by miscreants over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa at Banbhoolpura area, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, Thursday, 8 February.
