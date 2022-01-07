In Photos: India This Week

Indian Army soldiers pose for a photograph with the national flag on the occasion of New Year 2022, at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.
(Photo: PTI)
From COVID-19 preparations to political rallies, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade got stuck on a Ferozepur flyover while he was on a visit to Punjab on Wednesday, 5 January.
Preparations for the third wave of COVID-19 underway at a COVID care centre in New Delhi.
Mata Vaishno Devi shrine saw a heavy rush of devotees on Saturday, 1 January. At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in a stampede at the temple.
A BMC health worker collects the swab sample of an outstation passenger for a COVID-19 test, at the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai, on Thursday, 6 January.
Navy personnel march during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, on Friday, 7 January.
The Cordelia cruise ship was anchored at the International Cruise Terminal in Mumbai on Wednesday, 5 January, after more than 2,000 passengers aboard the ship were stuck on the vessel after 66 people tested positive for COVID-19.
Neeraj Bishnoi, one of the main conspirators in the Bulli Bai case, arrived in Delhi after being arrested by Delhi Police from Assam on Thursday, 6 January.
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday, 6 January, created a sand sculpture on COVID-19 vaccination at Puri beach.
People warm themselves around a bonfire during a cold winter day in Amritsar, on Thursday, 6 January.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tests the equipment at an exhibition of sports products before the foundation stone laying programme of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, on Sunday, 2 January.
Devotees gathered at the Ramanathaswamy Temple on Sunday, 2 January, to take a holy dip on the occasion of Amavasya, amid concern over rising Omicron cases.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi poses during a rally in Morinda ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
Jammu: Vultures perch on a rock at the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur, about 65 km from Jammu, Thursday, 6 January.
A woman walks on a snow covered road during season's first snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Tuesday, 4 January. Kashmir received fresh snowfall, forcing suspension of air traffic to the valley as authorities carried out snow-clearance operations in all major towns, officials said.
Amritsar: Devotees gather in large number to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on the first day of the New Year 2022, in Amritsar, Saturday, 1 January.
Kolkata: The face of a replica of Christ the Redeemer statue is covered with a mask to create awareness as COVID-19 cases rise across the country, in Kolkata, Friday, 7 January.
Women react after receiving Pongal kits with twenty items and sugarcane from a ration shop under a Tamil Nadu government scheme, in Kanyakumari, Tuesday, 4 January, 2022.
Bikaner: NCC cadets pose for pictures at a selfie stand after receiving COVID-19 vaccine dose, during a vaccination drive in Bikaner, Tuesday, 4 January. Vaccination for teenagers between 15 and 18 age group in India began on Monday, 3 January.
