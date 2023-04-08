In Photos: India This Week

Tamil Hindu devotees with their bodies pierced take part in a religious procession to mark the Panguni Uthiram festival, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 5 April.
From the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to Navjot Singh Sidhu's release, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu being welcomed on arrival at his residence after being released from the jail, in Patiala, on Saturday, 1 April.
Fishermen gather at Badhwar Park after the navy and Coast Guard on High Alert after Suspicious Boat was Sighted near the Arabian coast, in Mumbai, on Saturday, 1 April.
Firefighters douse a fire that broke out again at Bansmandi Anwarganj, in Kanpur, on Sunday, 2 April.
Artist Monisha Devi Goswami performs Bharatanatyam on the occasion of 10th Edition of Nrityakalpa, at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Kalabhumi, in Tezpur, on Sunday, 2 April.
American actor Zendaya during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, in Mumbai, on Saturday, 1 April.
Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad supporters participate in a procession ahead of Hanuman Jayanti festival, in Gurugram, on Sunday, 2 April.
Doctors take part in a protest rally against Rajasthan's Right to Health bill, at MI Road in Jaipur, on Tuesday, 4 April.
Rescue operations underway after an avalanche at Nathula, in Sikkim, on Tuesday, 4 April.
Students wearing masks attend a class at school, at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu, on Friday, 7 April. India has logged 6,050 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 203 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.
