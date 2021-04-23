In Photos: India This Week

From the West Bengal Assembly elections to the farmers’ protests, here’s what happened in India this week.
The Quint
Photos
Published:
A woman walks with an umbrella in a snowfall near Gangangir in Ganderbal District of Central Kashmir, Thursday, 22 April 2021. Several areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains. | (Photo: PTI/S. Irfan)
Police attempt to detain a farmer during a protest against BJP leaders in Patiala, Thursday, 22 April 2021. Scouts guide students spread awareness about COVID-19 cases in Bikaner, Thursday, 22 April 2021. A modified municipal corporation vehicle is used to sanitise an area near Hawa Mahal, as coronavirus cases surge in Jaipur, Wednesday, 21 April 2021.Vijay Chowk wears a deserted look during COVID-induced lockdown, as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Tuesday, 20 April 2021.Replica of Earth being cleaned by a worker on the banks of Upper Lake in Bhopal, Thursday, 22 April 2021. Earth Day is being observed to demonstrate support to environmental protection for the theme ‘Restore Our Earth’.
Devotees gather at Mecca Masjid to offer Friday prayers on the second Friday of Ramzan month, in Hyderabad, Friday, 23 April 2021.Social worker Ashok Kurmi, dressed as fictional superhero Spider Man, sanitises the area around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, during a COVID-induced lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Mumbai, Wednesday, 21 April 2021. A woman walks with an umbrella in a snowfall near Gangangir in Ganderbal District of Central Kashmir, Thursday, 22 April 2021. Several areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains. COVID-19 victims being cremated at Bhairav Ghat Hindu Crematory, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers across the country, in Kanpur, Thursday, 22 April 2021. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of party candidates for the West Bengal Assembly polls at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, Monday, 19 April 2021.Deserted view of ghats at har ki pauri on Ram Navami of Kumbh 2021 in Haridwar, Wednesday, 21 April 2021.Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of David Miller of Rajasthan Royals during match 16 of Indian Premier League 2021 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Thursday, 22 April 2021.A voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the 6th phase of West Bengal State Assembly Elections at Khardha, in North 24 Parganas, Thursday, 22 April 2021. Migrants boarding a train to their native places amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, in Jalandhar, Friday, 23 April 2021.