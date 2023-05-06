In Photos: India This Week

Bodh Gaya: Buddhist devotees offer prayers at Mahabodhi temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Friday, 5 May.
(Photo: PTI)
From violence erupting in Manipur to Budha Purnima celebrations, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Panaji: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Meeting in Goa on Friday, 5 May.
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and other party leaders during a book launch event in Mumbai on Tuesday, 2 May. Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he was stepping down as the chief of NCP but revoked his decision on Friday.
Bengaluru: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and senior party leader Siddaramaiah releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 2 May.
Dakshina Kannada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, 3 May.
Imphal: Vehicles in flames after violence broke out during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM), in Imphal on Thursday, 4 May.
Kolkata: Buddhist devotees offer prayers to Lord Buddha on the occasion of Buddha Purnima at Mahabodhi Society in Kolkata on Friday, 5 May.
New Delhi: Wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat and Vinesh Phogat react after a scuffle allegedly broke out between protesting wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, late on Wednesday, 3 May.
New Delhi: Kartavya Path during rain in New Delhi on Monday, 1 May.
Madurai: Priests and devotees during the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar at Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai on Tuesday, 2 May.
