In Photos: India This Week

From heavy rains in Maharashtra to Mukul Roy’s return to the TMC, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
The Quint
Photos
Published:
Vehicles ply through a waterlogged road due to heavy rain in Thane on 9 June. | (Photo: PTI)
Members of various farmers’ organisations take part in protest against the central government over three farm laws, near the residence of BJP leader Bhupesh Aggarwal, in Patiala on Saturday, 5 June.Congress workers put a car on fire during their protest against the central government over frequent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, in Amritsar on Friday, 11 June.Vehicles ply through waterlogged a road due to heavy rain in Thane on 9 June.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the media as Mukul Roy rejoins TMC, in Kolkata on Friday, 11 June.Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada meets Home Minister Amit Shah before joining the BJP, in New Delhi on Wednesday, 9 June. Commuters wait to board a train at the Lakshmi Nagar Metro Station after resumption of the Delhi Metro services in a graded manner, in New Delhi on Monday, 7 June. The Delhi government has allowed shops and malls to open on an odd-even basis and private offices with 50 percent capacity as part of phased unlocking process.Workers pluck tea leaves during the monsoon season at a tea estate in Dibrugarh on Monday, 7 June.Tribal pahans perform traditional rituals as they pay tribute to Jharkhand freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, at Birsa Munda Chowk in Ranchi on Wednesday, 9 June.BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Singh Tikait meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at State Secretariat, Nabanna, in Kolkata, on Wednesday, 9 June.Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed on another structure in Malwani area on Wednesday night, in Mumbai. At least eight children and three adults died and seven other people were injured.United Democratic Front (UDF) MPs stage a protest demanding withdrawal of the proposed “anti-people laws” by the central government in Lakshadweep islands, outside Lakshadweep Administrator’s Office in Kochi on Monday, 7 June.Flouting COVID protocols, devotees gather at the banks of the Ganga river on the occasion of ‘Vat Purnima’, at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar on Thursday, 10 June.