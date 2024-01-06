In Photos: India This Week

People near a bonfire during a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Friday, 5 January.
(Photo: PTI)
From the truckers' protests against the new criminal law to the launch of ISRO's PSLV-C58, here's a glimpse of India this week.
ISROs PSLV-C58 carrying an X-ray polarimeter satelite and 10 other satelites lifts off from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, 1 January 2024.
Truck drivers at a protest rally during their strike over the proposed legislation on hit-and-run cases under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday, 2 January.
A notice board at a petrol pump reads "No Stock" amid protests by truck drivers in many parts of the country in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday, 2 January 2024. The truckers were protesting against the provision in the new criminal law regarding hit-and-run road accident cases involving motorists.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangaram in Lakshadweep.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi on Tuesday, 2 January.
A boatman during a cold morning at the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir, on Tuesday, 3 January. A thin layer of ice has been formed over the surface of the Dal Lake as Kashmir is currently under the grip of Chilla-i-Kalan – the 40-day harshest winter period.
Students make a graffiti depicting Lord Ram, Laxman, Bharat, Shatrughna, and goddess Sita on the wall of an overbridge near the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on Tuesday, 2 January.
Fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare upon his arrival at the venue of his wedding with Ira Khan in Mumbai on Wednesday, 3 January.
Newborn white tiger cubs at Maitri Bagh Zoo in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.
