In Photos: India This Week

(Photo: Twitter/Rakesh Tikait)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers protesting against the Haryana government in Karnal.
From Mamata Banerjee filing her nomination in Bhabanipur to thousands of farmers attending the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, here's a glimpse of India this week.
NDRF personnel carry out a search and rescue operation after two boats collided in the Brahmaputra river on Wednesday, near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district.
Children undergo treatment for viral fever inside the emergency ward of children's government hospital in Prayagraj on Monday, 6 September.
Jadavpur University students participate in a protest rally demanding immediate reopening of the campus with COVID protocols, at Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Monday, 6 September.
Vegetables sellers in boats at a floating wholesale market at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Thursday, 9 September
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi before his visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, in Jammu on Thursday, 9 September.
Fireworks at the Golden Temple on the occasion of 417th anniversary of the installation of the Guru Granth Sahib at the temple, in Amritsar on Tuesday, 7 September.
A view of the C-295MW transport aircraft. The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the procurement of fifty six C-295MW transport aircraft from M/s Airbus Defence and Space SA, Spain for the Indian Air Force.
CPI(M) workers during a protest rally over an alleged attack by BJP workers on CPI(M)'s office, in Agartala on Thursday, 9 September.
India's Virat Kohli, left, celebrates as England's Dawid Malan, right, is run out on day five of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London on Monday, 6 September.
A vendor selling idols of Lord Ganesha waits for customers ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi on Sunday, 5 September.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination from Bhabanipur constituency for the upcoming bypolls on Friday, 10 September.
President Ram Nath Kovind pays floral tribute to former president Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, in New Delhi on Sunday, 5 September.
