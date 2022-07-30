In Photos: India This Week

President Droupadi Murmu salutes as she leaves after her oath taking ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday, 25 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Police detain Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhawan against ED's interrogation of the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case in New Delhi on Tuesday, 26 July.
Workers prepare the Indian national flags ahead of Independence Day, in Vasai on Monday, 25 July 2022.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh inside a mosquito net during the 50-hour-long relay protest of opposition MPs at Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Friday, 29 July.
Members of Chhatra Parishad protest against West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee with fake currencies after he was arrested by ED officials in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam case in Kolkata on Monday, 25 July.
An Indian Air Force's fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday 28 July, 2022.
Cash and jewellery recovered by ED officials from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee.
Children play on a waterlogged road following rainfall in New Delhi on Thursday, 28 July.
Locals wade through a waterlogged street during their protest over the issue of artificial floods in the area at Rukmini Gaon in Guwahati on Tuesday, 26 July.
Mortal remains of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettar, who was allegedly murdered on Tuesday at his hometown, being taken for his last rites in Bellare on Wednesday, 27 July.
Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday, 28 July.
Security personnel try to stop a BJP activist who was taking part in a protest against the Delhi Governments excise policy at ITO in New Delhi on 25 July.
Fishermen and citizens raise slogans during their protest march towards the Kerala Secretariat against Adani Group's port redevelopment project at Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday, 23 July.
Artists dressed as tigers ride an e-rickshaw to raise awareness for tiger conservation on the occasion of International Tiger Day in Patna on Friday, 29 July.
TMC MPs Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev and Mausam Noor, with other MPs near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House complex during a protest against the Union Government amidst the ongoing Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Friday, 29 July.
Patient who showed symptoms of monkeypox after returning from abroad to Kamareddy district in Telangana, kept at an isolation ward of Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, 25 July.
Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth, DMK MLA & Chief Minister M K Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and others during the Opening Ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai on Thursday, 28 July.
People ride on ferris wheels and visit the 'Hariyali Amavasya' fair on the outskirts of Ajmer on Thursday, 28 July.
Bollywood ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas with classical singer Rahul Deshpande plays violin during rehearsals for the upcoming Khazana Festival of Ghazals 2022 in Mumbai, on Wednesday, 27 July.
Delhi BJP members use an effigy of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to protest against him and Congress interim president, Sonia Gandhi, over his remarks on President Droupadi Murmu near Gandhi's residence in New Delhi, on Thursday, 28 July.
Congress MPs shout slogans at a protest against price rice and suspension of party MPs at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Thursday, 28 July.
