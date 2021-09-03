In Photos: India This Week

Bandipora: Women on a boat look on as they extract Water Chestnuts from Wular Lake in Bandipora District of North Kashmir, Saturday, 28 August.
(Photo: PTI/S. Irfan)
From Sumit Antil winning a Gold at the Tokyo paralympics to the appointment of nine new Supreme Court judges, here's a glimpse of India this week.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference over rise in prices of essential commodities including domestic cooking gas, at AICC office in New Delhi, 1 September. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Morigaon: A woman walks on a makeshift bamboo bridge as she crosses a flood affected area in Morigaon district, Wednesday, 1 September 2021.
Delhi: CJI N V Ramana (L) administers oath of office to one of the nine newly-appointed judges in the Supreme Court Auditorium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 31 August.
Tokyo: Sumit Antil wins Gold in the men's javelin throw F64 with a new world record of 68.08 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.
Kolkata: Children dress up as Radha and Krishna on the 'Janmashtami festival, in Kolkata, Monday, 30 August.
Amritsar: Family members of the martyrs' of Jallianwala Bagh pay tribute to them during the inauguration of Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs' memorial, in Amritsar, Saturday, 28 August.
Tokyo: India's Nishad Kumar competes during the men's high jump T47 at the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Sunday, 29 August.
Srinagar: A security personnel stands guard during restriction in Srinagar, Friday, 3 September 2021. Restrictions were imposed second consecutive day in the valley as a precautionary measure following the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
Ayodhya: President Ram Nath Kovind offers prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, Sunday, 29 August.
Tokyo: Indian athlete Yogesh Kathuniya poses with the national flag after winning the silver medal in men's discus throw F56 event, at the Tokyo Paralympics, Monday, 30 August.
Tokyo: Paralympic Committee of India chief Deepa Malik (L) shares a picture with Paddler Bhavina Patel (R) as she won Silver medal in Women's Singles Class 4 event at Paralympics Tokyo 2020, in Tokyo. (PTI Photo)
