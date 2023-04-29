In Photos: India This Week

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal flash the victory sign after they were elected as Delhi Mayor and Delhi Deputy Mayor at Civic Center in New Delhi on Wednesday, 26 April. Both Oberoi and Iqbal were elected without contest after BJP's mayor candidate Shikha Rai and deputy mayor candidate Soni Pal withdrew their nominations.