In Photos: India This Week

Prayagraj: Students jubilate after UP Board declared class 10th and 12th exam result in Prayagraj on Tuesday, 25 April.
(Photo: PTI)
From the launch of Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train to the demise of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi arrives at a special CBI court for a verdict in the Jiah Khan suicide case in Mumbai on Friday, 28 April. Pancholi was charged with abetment.
Mumbai: Indian nationals evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri, upon their arrival at an airport in Mumbai on Thursday, 27 April.
Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal mourns near mortal remains of his father and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal during the latter's funeral at Badal village in Sri Muktsar Sahib district on Thursday, 27 April.
Chikmagalur: District administration workers create a 'rangoli' to spread voting awareness ahead of upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Chikmagalur on Thursday, 27 April.
Dantewada: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel carries mortal remains of a police personnel, who lost his life in an IED attack by Naxalites on Wednesday, during a wreath-laying ceremony in Dantewada on Thursday, 27 April.
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal flash the victory sign after they were elected as Delhi Mayor and Delhi Deputy Mayor at Civic Center in New Delhi on Wednesday, 26 April. Both Oberoi and Iqbal were elected without contest after BJP's mayor candidate Shikha Rai and deputy mayor candidate Soni Pal withdrew their nominations.
Dharamsala: 1959 Ramon Magsaysay Award, being presented Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama by members of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation at his residence in Dharamsala, Wednesday, 26 April. The award was presented to him after 64 years.
Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the flagging off ceremony of Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on Tuesday, 25 April.
Rudraprayag: Devotees during the opening of the doors of the Kedarnath Temple, in Rudraprayag district on Tuesday, 25 April.
