In Photos: India This Week

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi draws a bow and an arrow during a public rally in Surat, Gujarat
(Photo: PTI)
Indian Rugby team poses after winning Asia Rugby Championship Division 3 South-2022 by beating Bangladesh during final, in Kolkata.
Activists belonging to various womens organisations participate in a demonstration on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Bengaluru, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and partys general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Indias first private rocket Vikram-S built by Skyroot Aerospace lifts off from a launch pad in Sriharikota
Indias Shikhar Dhawan, left, celebrates making 50 runs against New Zealand as teammate Shubman Gill look on during their one day international cricket match in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
New Delhi: Fire at Bhagirath Palace Market in Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case, leaves Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) as part of ongoing probe, at Rohini in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Fans of Brazil decorate a locality ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Serbia, in Kolkata, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Patna: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Aditya Thackeray during a meeting with Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna.
Indian Army and US Army personnel perform yoga asanas during the Yudh Abhyas 22 military exercise, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Auli in Uttarakhand.
National Railway Mazdoor Union hold a rally to protest outside Divisional Railway Manager office against the privatization and employment generation in various railway departments, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
Migratory birds fly above the Narmada river during a foggy winter morning, at Gwarighat in Jabalpur, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
One of the worlds largest aircraft Airbus Beluga landed at Kolkata Airport for crew rest and refueling.
The traditional fishermen community from Malvan in Maharashtra upbeat over the bumper harvest that they have fetched after a gap of three years.
Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign meeting ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Vadodara, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
ASHA, Mid-Day Meal, Anganwadi and other workers under the banner of All-India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), stage a protest against low salary, precarity of employment and gender discrimination, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
