In Photos: India This Week

Ramban: Locals walk on the damaged Sangaldan-Gool road following a landslide, in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, 20 February.
(Photo: PTI)
From mayoral elections in Delhi to a landslide in J&K, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Itanagar: President Droupadi Murmu being given a traditional welcome by tribal artists upon her arrival in Itanagar on Monday, 20 February.
New Delhi: AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi stands next to the damaged windowpanes at his residence, in New Delhi on Monday, 20 February.
Bengaluru: IPS officer D Roopa leaves the Vidhana Soudha after enquiry to Chief Secretary of Karnataka, in Bengaluru, on Monday, 20 February. IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa were indulged in a public spat after the latter made allegations against the former.
Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami with other party leaders pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary, at party headquarters in Chennai on Friday, 24 February.
New Delhi: AAP's Shelly Oberoi with party councillors celebrates her victory in the mayoral election, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday, 22 February.
Dehradun: Workers dry coloured powder Gulal ahead of the Holi festival, in Dehradun on Friday, 24 February.
Amritsar: Waris Punjab De founder Amritpal Singh along with his supporters arrive at the police station demanding release of his associate, at Ajnala near Amritsar on Thursday, 23 February.
New Delhi: Congress leaders stage a protest dharna at the IGI Airport after the party leader Pawan Khera was allegedly deboarded from the plane owing to an FIR against him on Thursday, 23 February.
New Delhi: Police stop BJP workers who were staging a protest demanding resignation of Manish Sisodia in FBU snooping scam at AAP Office in New Delhi on Thursday, 23 February.
