In Photos: India This Week

From violence in Delhi on Republic Day to actor Varun Dhawan’s wedding, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
The Quint
Photos
Published:
A farmer walks over the police barricades set up on a road at Akshardham to stop farmers during their during the Kisan Gantantra Parade amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 26 January 2021. | (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrive at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day Parade 2021, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 26 January 2021.
Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth stands on the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau as it moves past Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, Tuesday, 26 January 2021. Kanth became the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the January 26 ceremonial event. Farmers hoist flags at the Red Fort during the Kisan Gantantra Parade amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 26 January 2021. Protesting farmers corner two policemen during clashes at Red Fort, where they had gathered after their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 26 January 2021. Farmers have been agitating against new farm lawsA protester throws a stone towards the riot police in a clash during farmers tractor march on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 26 January 2021.A farmer walks over the police barricades set up on a road at Akshardham to stop farmers during their during the Kisan Gantantra Parade amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 26 January 2021. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets a young supporter during an election campaign rally ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, in Karur district, Monday, 25 January 2021.Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and tennis player Leander Paes (R) greets each other during ‘Dr Vece Paes Cricket Cup’, in Kolkata, Tuesday, 26 January 2021.Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami along with Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and other leaders pays tribute to AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa during the inauguration of ‘Veda Nilayam’ memorial, residence of the late TN chief minister, in Chennai, Thursday, 28 January 2021.A player of England cricket team gives his swab sample to a medic for COVID-19 test as he arrives at the airport ahead of the test series against India, in Chennai, Wednesday, 27 January 2021.A Hindu devotee with his body pierced with pots takes part in a procession in connection with the Thaipusam festival, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, 28 January 2021. Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during farmers ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi, Friday, 29 January 2021 President Ram Nath Kovind accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries arrives to address the Budget Session, at Central Hall of Parliament House in New Delhi, Friday, 29 January 2021Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal during their wedding ceremony at Alibaug in Mumbai, Sunday, 24 January 2021. A nine-feet-tall statue of Bal Thackeray unveiled on the occasion of 95th birth anniversary of the Shiv Sena founder, in Mumbai, Saturday, 23 January 2021.