In Photos: India This Week

Agra: Tourists use umbrellas to shield themselves from the hot summer sun during their visit to the Taj Mahal, in Agra on Monday, 17 April.
(Photo: PTI)
From the crime scene recreation of Atiq Ahmed's murder to the opening of Apple's first retail store in the country, here's a glimpse of India this week.
New Delhi: White tiger cubs with their mother after they were released for public viewing in the arena of white tiger enclosure at Zoological Park by Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, in New Delhi on Thursday, 20 April.
Poonch: An army vehicle in flames after a terror attack in Mendhar in Poonch district, Thursday, 20 April. Five soldiers died and another was seriously injured in the strike.
Prayagraj: Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the forensic team recreate the crime scene, where three assailants shot dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, in Prayagraj on Thursday, 20 April.
New Delhi: Advocates walk past the Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi on Tuesday, 18 April. The Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages.
Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomes people at the opening of India's first Apple retail store at BKC in Mumbai on Tuesday, 18 April.
Prayagraj: Police personnel deployed outside the Kasari Masari office of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed as a security measure after the imposition of Section 144, following the gangster's death along with his brother Khalid Azim outside a hospital in Prayagraj on Monday, 17 April.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students at the North Campus of Delhi University in New Delhi on Thursday, 20 April.
New Delhi: Security personnel stop Delhi BJP worker attempting to cross barricades during a protest outside the Delhi Assembly complex, demanding Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation after he was questioned by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case in New Delhi on Monday, 17 April.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a market in Old Delhi on Tuesday, 18 April.
