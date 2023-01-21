In Photos: India This Week

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia address a press conference after a meeting with officials of Union Sports Ministry regarding their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in New Delhi, Thursday, 19 January.
(Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav)
From wrestlers' protest to the demise of Hyderabad's last Nizam, have you been following the news this week?
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others during their ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Friday, 20 January.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Congress MP K.C. Venugopal and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut during the partys Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kathua district, Friday, 20 January.
Historian Romilla Thapar with India International Centre (IIC) President Shyam Saran during a talk over Our History, Their History, Whose History? at IIC, in New Delhi, Saturday, 14 January.
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a Mumbai Metro line, in Mumbai, Thursday, 19 January.
Lyricist and author Gulzar during the Jaipur Literature Festival in Jaipur, Friday, 20 January.
Lakshya Sen reacts after losing his singles match against Danish badminton player Rasmus Gemke at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2023, in New Delhi, Thursday,19 January.
An artist makes busts of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for his upcoming birthday, at Krishnanagar in Nadia, Friday, 20 January.
Fire fighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a sports store, in Secunderabad, Thursday, 19 January.
Artists and cultural teams take part in a procession on the occasion of Chikmagalur Habba, in Chikmagalur, Wednesday, 18 January.
People gather to pay their last respects to the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad Mukarram Jah at Chowmahalla Palace in the old city of Hyderabad, Wednesday, 18 January.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)