In Photos: India This Week

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers with the mortal remains of their family members who were killed on Sunday, 3 October.
(Photo: PTI)
From the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left nine people dead to the killing of two government school teachers in Srinagar by terrorists, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Jammu: Family members, relatives and locals carry the mortal remains of Deepak Chand, a teacher who was killed by militants during a terrorist attack in Srinagar, during his funeral ceremony in Jammu on Friday, 8 October.
Devotees transport an idol of Goddess Durga to install it at a community puja pandal ahead of Durga Puja festival.
Dubai: Chennai Super Kings' Deepak Chahar proposes to his girlfriend at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE on Thursday, 7 October.
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administers oath to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her reelection as MLA in recent by-polls, at State Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Thursday, 7 October.
Chandigarh: Police stop Aam Aadmi Party supporters who outside the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday, 6 October.
Srinagar: Family members of ML Bindroo during his cremation in Srinagar on Wednesday, 6 October.
Mumbai: A worker sanitises a Ram temple after the Maharashtra government allowed temples to reopen from Thursday, 7 October.
Howrah: People carry eatables on a boat at a flooded area at Amta in Howrah district on Tuesday, 5 October.
Lucknow: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel sits on the floor in protest after he was not allowed to leave the Lucknow airport, on Tuesday, 5 October.
Lakhimpur Kheri: People take a look at the overturned SUV which was destroyed in Sunday's incidents during farmers protest, at Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district, on Monday, 4 October.
Lucknow: A police jeep is set on fire by miscreants outside Gitapalli Police Station in Lucknow on Monday, 4 October.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with a drugs case, in Mumbai, on Sunday, 3 October.
Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel march during the full dress rehearsals for the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindan Air Force base in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday, 6 October.
Farmers in Amritsar raise slogans during a protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, on Monday, 4 October.
A major fire broke out at a four storey building in Kolkata on Monday, 4 October.
