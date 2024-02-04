In Photos: India This Week
(Photo: PTI)
From the Beating Retreat ceremony to the Interim Union Budget 2024-25, here's a glimpse of India this week.
President Droupadi Murmu during the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Monday, 29 January.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi on Martyrs Day observed to mark the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Bihar's Araria on Tuesday, 30 January.
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav arrives at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office for questioning in the alleged land-for-jobs scam in Patna on Tuesday, 30 January.
Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren being produced before a PMLA court following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in a money laundering case in Ranchi on Thursday, 1 February.
People walk on a bridge amid fresh snowfall at Tangmarg area of north Kashmir on Wednesday, 31 January.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, and other officials poses for photos outside the Finance Ministry ahead of the presentation of Interim Budget 2024 in New Delhi on Thursday, 1 February.
The Gyanvapi Mosque complex as seen from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after the district court granted the family of a priest the right to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar in Varanasi.
Lyricist & poet Gulzar during the Jaipur Literature Festival 2024 in Jaipur on Friday, 2 February.
