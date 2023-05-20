In Photos: India This Week

Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka chief minister at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 17 May.
From preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to tight security arrangements ahead of the G20 meetings in Srinagar, here's a glimpse of India this week.
An aerial view of dusty weather as the air quality deteriorates in Gurugram on Tuesday, 16 May.
Supporters of Congress leader Siddaramaiah pour milk on his poster while demanding chief minister post for him near his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday,17 May.
Marine Commandos (MARCOS), the Special Forces unit of the Indian Navy, patrol the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Wednesday, 17 May. MARCOS were deployed in Jammu and Kashmir as part of stringent security arrangements ahead of the G20 meetings.
Students of Government Medical College stage a protest after fellow students were allegedly assaulted at their hostel following a scuffle over 'The Kerala Story' movie, in Jammu on Monday, 15 May.
A security personnel stands guard under an umbrella during a hot summer afternoon in New Delhi on Monday, 15 May.
Members of All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) burn an effigy during a demonstration in support of wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in Kolkata on Monday, 15 May.
Delhi Capitals players during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, 16 May.
People burn firecrackers to celebrate after the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' in the state, in Madurai on Thursday, 18 May.
Students celebrate their success after the declaration of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) class 10th examination results, at a school in Balurghat on Friday, 19 May.
