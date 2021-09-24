In Photos: India This Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi works on Air India while travelling to the US on Wednesday, 22 September.
Photo: PTI
From Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi becoming the new Chief Minister of Punjab to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi greets new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Monday, 20 September.
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rains in Kolkata, Monday, 20 September.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after getting out in an Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Monday, 20 September.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya pays his last respect to Akhada Parisad president Mahant Narendra Giri at Bagambhari Math in Prayagraj, on Tuesday, 21 September.
A painted stork catches a fish from a pond at the Delhi Zoo in New Delhi on Tuesday, 21 Septemeber.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (centre) rides a bicycle along with his government's ministers and MLAs from the Chief Ministers' residence to his office at the Civil Secretariat on the occasion of World Car-Free Day in Chandigarh, Wednesday, 22 September.
Sarbananda Sonowal (centre) files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat in Guwahati, on Tuesday, 21 September.
A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during a door to door vaccination drive organised by DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai on Wednesday, 22 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the Indian community on his arrival in Washington DC, USA, on Thursday, 23 September.
Police personnel inspect the blast site at the New Tharagupet area in Bengaluru on Thursday, 23 Septemeber.
Tourists stand near the rough sea on Digha beach in East Midnapore district, West Bengal, on Thursday, 23 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photo with US Vice President Kamala Harris after addressing the press on Thursday, 23 September.
People carry a man who was injured in a police lathi-charge during an agitation against an eviction drive in Darrang district of Assam on Thursday, 23 September.
