In Photos: India This Week

People feed migratory Siberian seagulls from a boat on the Ganga river, in Varanasi on Tuesday, 15 November.
(Photo: PTI)
Police personnel at Mehrauli forest area amid investigation in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar, in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15 November, 2022.
India's first private rocket Vikram-S built by Skyroot Aerospace lifts off from a launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on Friday, 18 November, 2022.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers protest over summoning of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by Enforcement Directorate (ED)�in a�money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, outside his residence in Ranchi, on Friday, 18 November, 2022.
Social and political activists stage a protest against the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs, in Puducherry, on Friday, 18 November 2022.
Moradabad: School students pose for photos with a 'rangoli' created to raise awareness regarding dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases, in Moradabad, on Friday 18 November 2022.
BJP workers raise slogans during a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remarks about Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, in Thane, on Friday, 18 November 2022.
Police personnel during the investigation of the Mehrauli murder case, in Gurugram on Friday, 18 November 2022.
Lawyers raise slogans during the hearing of Mehrauli murder case at Saket Court in New Delhi, Thursday, on 17 November 2022. The court extended police custody of prime accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala by five days.
Students create a 'rangoli' to spread voting awareness ahead of upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, on 17 November 2022.
Artists make paintings of celebrated football players ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Mumbai, Friday, on Friday, 18 November 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UK PM Rishi Sunak during a bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of G20 Summit, in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
People feed migratory Siberian seagulls from a boat on the Ganga river, in Varanasi, Tuesday, on Nov. 15, 2022.
Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel evacuate people from a waterlogged residential area following heavy rains, near Chennai, Sunday, on Nov. 13, 2022.
A Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict after being released from their prisons, in Vellore, Saturday night, on Nov. 12, 2022. The Supreme Court directed the release of six convicts serving life sentence in the assassination case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on Friday.