In Photos: India This Week

From the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to festival celebrations, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
The Quint
Photos
Published:
Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: PTI
Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday, 19 January 2021. India won the four test series 2-1. New Delhi: A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a frontline worker in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, after the virtual launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at AIIMS in New Delhi, on Saturday, 16 January 2021.
Mumbai: Doctors and health workers take a selfie, after the virtual launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai, on Saturday, 16 January 2021. Indian Navy contingent practices during the rehearsals for Republic Day Parade 2021, at Rajpath in New Delhi, on Sunday, 17 January 2021. A ‘Nihang’ or Sikh religious warrior ties his turban during the ongoing farmers’ agitation over the new farm laws, in New Delhi, on Sunday, 17 January 2021. Sikh devotees perform martial arts ‘Gatka’ as they participate in ‘Nagar Kirtan’ (holy procession), ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh ji, near Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda, in Hyderabad, on Monday, 18 January 2021. Shyam Saran Negi, believed to be India’s oldest voter at 103 years of age, shows his inked finger after casting vote for Panchayat elections, at Kalpa in Kinnaur, on Sunday, 17 January 2021. An illuminated Harmandir Sahib (Golden temple) on the eve of the 355th birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh Ji, in Amritsar, on Tuesday, 19 January 2021. Villagers hold portraits of US. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after participating in special prayers ahead of her oath taking ceremony, at Thulasendrapuram- hometown of Harris’ maternal grandfather, in Tiruvarur district, on Wednesday, 20 January 2021. Indian players Shardul Thakur and Mohd Siraj celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday, 19 January 2021. India won the four test series 2-1. A worker paints a statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata, on Thursday, 21 January 2021. The government has decided to observe 23 January as ‘Parakram Diwas’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, Thursday, 21 January 2021. The facility had rolled out its Covishield vaccine for the first phase of COVID vaccination drive that began on 16 January.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)