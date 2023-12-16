In Photos: India This Week

Two people jumped in the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and set off colured gas canisters during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 13 December 2023.
(Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)
From Parliament security breach to state election results, here's a glimpse of India this week.
They, along with three others have been arrested by Delhi Police.
Security personnel with sniffer dogs check Parliament House premises after a security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 14 December.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP observers for Madhya Pradesh Manohar Lal Khattar, K. Laxman and Asha Lakra with newly-elected party MLAs ahead of the BJP Legislature Party meeting, in Bhopal, on Monday, 11 December.
Fog engulfs the Taj Mahal on a cold winter morning, in Agra, on Wednesday, 13 December.
Indian Navy personnel take part in rehearsals for Navy Day celebrations, at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, on Monday, 11 December.
Kashmiri Hindus react after the Supreme Court upheld the Centres decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, outside the court in New Delhi, on Monday, 11 December. The apex court also issued directions to conduct elections to the J&K Assembly by September 30, 2024.
Folk artists take part in a procession during the inauguration of the Namma Jatre programme at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Sunday, 10 December.
Aspirants for Fire and Emergency Services in a scuffle with security personnel during their protest, in Jammu, on Wednesday, 13 December.
TMC leader Mahua Moitra addresses the media with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders after being expelled by the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Friday, 8 December. The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra after holding her guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours.
India Women's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during Day 1 of a one-off cricket Test match between India Women and England Women at DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, 14 December.
