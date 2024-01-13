In Photos: India This Week

A woman with her child during a cold winter morning, in Nadia, on Tuesday, 9 January.
(Photo: PTI)
From INDIA bloc's meeting to preparations for Ram temple inauguration, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Tourists at a resort near north portal of Atal Tunnel, near Manali, on Sunday, 7 January.
People take a boat ride as a flock of migratory birds flies over the Yamuna river on a hazy winter morning, in New Delhi, on Sunday, 7 January
Police personnel attempt to disperse members of Assam Venture Teachers Association during their protest outside Assam CMs residence to demand regularization of their jobs, in Guwahati, on Monday, 8 January.
ITBP personnel during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, 8 January.
Arjuna Award winner Mohammed Shami during the Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 9 January.
Artists make a graffiti depicting Lord Ram and Goddess Sita on the wall of an overbridge ahead of the Jan. 22 consecration of the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, on Monday, 8 January.
Indian players celebrate the wicket of Australia's Ellyse Perry during the T20 cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday, 9 January.
Aircrafts of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during rehearsal for the Mumbai Air Show 2024, in Mumbai, on Friday, 12 January.
Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Mukul Wasnik, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut with and other opposition leaders after an INDIA bloc meeting on seat-sharing ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 9 January.
A farmer shows the paddy crop due damaged to heavy rainfall, in Puducherry, on Wednesday,10 January.
