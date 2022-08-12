In Photos: India This Week

CWG 2022 triple jump gold medallist Eldhose Paul (C), silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker (R), and 3000 M steeplechase silver medal winner Avinash Sable during a welcome ceremony at SAI in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 9 August 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
From Raksha Bandhan celebrations across the country to an emphatic welcome to Indian athletes returning from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan festival with young girls in New Delhi on Thursday, 11 August 2022.
NCC cadets participate in a Tiranga Yatra in Guwahati on Tuesday, 9 August 2022, organised as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations in the run-up to the 76th Independence Day.
Women purchase rakhis from a shop ahead of the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival in Thane on Tuesday, 9 August 2022.
2022 Commonwealth Games Bronze medal-winning hockey players Salima Tete, Nikki Pradhan, and Sangita Kumari being welcomed up on their arrival in Ranchi on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.
President Droupadi Murmu greets newly sworn-in Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, 11 August 2022.
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama with Indian Air Force (IAF) officials at Lingshet in Leh district.
CWG 2022 triple jump gold medallist Eldhose Paul (C), silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker (R), and 3000 M steeplechase silver medal winner Avinash Sable during a welcome ceremony at SAI in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 9 August 2022.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap during a video call with party chief Lalu Prasad after the formation of the new state government in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.
Muslims take part in a tazia procession at the shrine of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during Muharram in Ajmer, Rajasthan on Monday, 8 August 2022.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Mona Singh offer prayers at the Golden Temple before the release of their movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Amritsar on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters celebrate the formation of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)