In Photos: India This Week

Volunteers immerse idols of god Ganesha in the Arabian Sea on the 5th day during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Dadar Chowpatty in Mumbai, Tuesday, 14 September.
(Photo: PTI)
From BJP leader Bhupendra Patel taking oath as the new Gujarat Chief Minister to heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Women light lamps to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, in Varanasi on Friday, 17 September.
Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Patel (left), who succeeded Vijay Rupani (right) as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, after a meeting in Gandhinagar on Sunday, 12 September.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during the inauguration of redeveloped Chandni Chowk market in New Delhi on Sunday, 12 September.
New Delhi: NDRF and police personnel during a rescue operation after a building collapsed at Sabji Mandi area in New Delhi on Monday, 13 September.
Angul: Coaches of a goods train that derailed after a bridge collapse on Talcher- Angul railway section following heavy rains, in Angul district on Tuesday, 14 September.
A zookeeper Govinda feeds a pair of one horn rhino inside the enclosure at Assam State Zoo in Guwahati, Wednesday, 15 September.
A view of the blocked Manali-Leh highway after landslides at Nehru Kund near Manali on Thursday, 16 September.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi consoles family members of the late Congress leader and former union minister Oscar Fernandes, at a church in Bengaluru on Thursday, 16 September.
Members of Youth Congress protest and observe National Unemployment Day on Prime Minister Narendra Modis birthday by polishing shoes and selling peanuts while wearing graduation gowns, in Mumbai on Friday, 17 September.
Shiromani Akali Dal takes out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building on Friday, 17 September.
A partially submerged vehicle due to waterlogging following heavy rains in Lucknow on Thursday, 16 September.
