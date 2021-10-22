In Photos: India This Week

Indian Army jawan rescues a child and villagers stranded in flood-water in Tanakpur, Uttarakhand on Wednesday, 20 October.
(Photo: PTI)
Submerged cars are seen at a flooded hotel resort as extreme rainfall caused the Kosi River overflow at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, India, Tuesday, 19 October.
Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Kerala Fire and Rescue personnel during rescue operations at the site of landslide at Kavali in Kottayam district, Sunday, 17 October.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the vaccination centre at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 21 October.
Devotees immerse an idol of Goddess Lakshmi in River Ganga in Kolkata, Thursday, 21 October.
New Delhi: Humayun's Tomb illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of the 100 crore vaccination milestone, in New Delhi, Thursday, 21 October.
A contingent of Madhya Pradesh Police performs during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the National Police Commemoration Day in Bhopal, Tuesday, 19 October.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan leaves Arthur Road Jail after visiting his son Aryan Khan, who was arrested earlier this month in relation to a drugs case, in Mumbai, Thursday, 21 October.
Devotees, not adhering to social distancing norms, during a religious procession at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on the eve of the birth anniversary of the fourth Sikh Guru Ram Das, in Amritsar, Thursday, 21 October.
Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel take positions in a forest area during the 12th day of the encounter between security personnel and militants, at Mendhar in Poonch district, Friday, 22 October.
Congress General Secreatry Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her way to meet the family of Arun Valmiki, who allegedly died in police custody, in Agra, Wednesday, 20 October.
Farmers block railway tracks as part of the Samyukt Kisan Morchas Rail Roko protest demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Misra in connection with the 3 Oct violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, in Bahadurgarh, Monday, 18 October.
A woman shops at a market ahead of Karva Chauth festival, in Amritsar, Friday, 22 October.
Bengaluru: Nursing staff of the M S Ramaiah hospital pose holding vaccines and syringes to celebrate the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine dose milestone, Thursday, 21 October.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducts an aerial survey of flood and landslide affected areas of Uttarakhand following heavy rains on Thursday, 21 October.
A worker arranges lanterns at a shop ahead of the Diwali festival, in Thane, Friday, 22 October.
From incessant rains lashing the states of Uttarakhand and Kerala to the country celebrating 100 crore vaccinations, here is a glimpse of India this week.