In Photos: India This Week

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh with party leader Agnimitra Paul and others during a sit-in dharna against the state government over the Sandeshkhali incident in Kolkata, Wednesday on 28 February. The BJP initiated a two-day dharna on Wednesday, protesting against the "decline" in law and order in West Bengal, while alleging that Shajahan Sheikh, the absconding Trinamool Congress leader of Sandeshkhali, was being protected by the police. However, Sheikh has since been arrested.