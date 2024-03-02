In Photos: India This Week

BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting for the culmination of Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai's En Mann En Makkal Yatra at Madappur village near Palladam in Tirupur on Tuesday, 27 February.
(Photo: PTI)
From protests in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to the Gaganyaan crew being announced, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Shubanshu Shukla , Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, and Ajit Krishnan who have been selected to be the astronauts on India's first crewed mission to space called Gaganyaan, at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, 27 February.
BJP MP Dilip Ghosh with party leader Agnimitra Paul and others during a sit-in dharna against the state government over the Sandeshkhali incident in Kolkata, Wednesday on 28 February. The BJP initiated a two-day dharna on Wednesday, protesting against the "decline" in law and order in West Bengal, while alleging that Shajahan Sheikh, the absconding Trinamool Congress leader of Sandeshkhali, was
BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting for the culmination of Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai's En Mann En Makkal Yatra at Madappur village near Palladam in Tirupur on Tuesday, 27 February.
Farmers holding flags shout slogans against corporate houses during a protest as part of their Delhi Chalo march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district on Monday, 26 February.
Police at the site after a pickup vehicle overturned in an accident at Shahpura in Dindora district on Thursday, 29 February. At least 14 people were killed and several others were injured, according to officials.
People stand near a railway track where at least two persons were run over and killed by a train near Kaljharia area in Jamtara district on Wednesday, 28 February.
Security personnel stand guard during a protest by Anganwadi workers outside the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Dehradun on Monday, 26 February.
Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shajahan, accused of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali village, being produced at the Basirhat court in North 24 Parganas, Thursday, 29 February.
Journalists wearing a black cloth tied on their mouth and holding pen during their silent protest against killing journalists on International Day for Palestinian Journalists organised by the Tripura Journalists Union (TJU) in Agartala on Monday, 26 February.
Theyyam artists perform at Chala Kadankottu Makkam Bhagavathi temple, in Kannur on Thursday morning, 29 February.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)