In Photos: How India Won the 2023 Asia Cup Final Against Sri Lanka by 10 Wickets

Before it started raining wickets in Colombo, rain delayed the start of the match by 40 minutes. Once again, the groundstaff at Colombo did a commendable job of covering the entirety of the ground in merely minutes.
Jasprit Bumrah set the tone for India by dismissing Kusal Perera for duck in the first over of the match.
An excellent outswinger caught Perera's outside edge, before wicketkeeper KL Rahul took a fantastic catch.
Mohammed Siraj's carnage started from the third over. His first dismissal was Pathum Nissanka, who was caught at backward point after being lured into an ill-fated cover drive.
In that same over, Siraj scalped three more wickets, thereby becoming the first Indian bowler to scalp four wickets in an over during an international fixture.
Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva were the four Sri Lankan batters to lose their wickets to Siraj's now-immortalised second over.
The speedster replicated the famous 'SIUUU' celebration, of his sporting idol Cristiano Ronaldo, on a number of occasions, one of them being when he bowled Sri Lanka's skipper Dasun Shanaka.
The celebration was called into action once again when he scalped his sixth wicket – this time bowling Kusal Mendis out.
Courtesy of Siraj's six-wicket haul, India managed to bowl Pakistan out for a scanty total of 50 runs.
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who handed Siraj his ODI debut back in 2019 and since has been a vocal supporter of the pacer, through rough patches, was euphoric at his former protege's success.
Following Siraj's spell, it was only a matter of time for India to chase the total down. However, the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan ensured they took as less time as they could, crossing the finish line in only 6.1 overs.
Needing runs under his belt after a few difficult knocks, Ishan Kishan did well for his unbeaten 23 off 18 deliveries, which included three boundaries.
With this win, India are now the eight-time champions of the Asia Cup, whilst it also serves a major confidence booster ahead of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
