In Photos: How Hyderabadis Bid Adieu to Titular 8th Nizam, Mukarram Jah

To bid a final goodbye to their "reluctant" Nizam, Mukarram Jah, Hyderabadis lined up at Khilwat Mubarak of Chowmahalla Palace, where Jah's mortal remains were placed for public viewing.
(Photo: Meenakshy Sasikumar/The Quint)
Mukarram Jah, the titular 8th Nizam of Hyderabad, is no more. The grandson of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, Jah passed away at the age of 89 in Istanbul on 14 January night. As per his dying wish, Jah's mortal remains were brought back to Hyderabad, where he would be buried alongside his ancestors in Mecca Masjid. To bid a final goodbye to their "reluctant" Nizam, Hyderabadis – from all walks of life – lined up at Khilwat Mubarak of Chowmahalla Palace, where Jah's mortal remains were placed for public viewing.
Salma Begum is an employee at Princess Durru Shehvar Children's and General Hospital, a non-profit hospital run by the late Nizam's family. "They were good people. No amount of praise is enough to describe this family. I've worked at the hospital for nearly 30 years, and they've helped us a lot," Begum says.
Though Begum has never seen Mukarram Jah in person until today, she vividly remembers meeting his mother, Princess Durru Shehvar, years ago at the hospital. She shows The Quint a picture from the day she met her.
Karamat Ali Khan (middle) is the 8th Nizam's first cousin from his mother's side. He remembers Mukarram Jah's occasional visits to Hyderabad from Istanbul – and how they would often have tea together.
Babai (right) used to work at one of the residences of the Nizam, near Abids. His father and grandfather, too, were employees there. "At one point, Hyderabad was all his (Nizam). Even today, the family owns acres of land here," he says.
A group of people pray inside Khilwat Mubarak, where the mortal remains of Mukarram Jah were placed.
"I'm not from any royal family. But I'm a Muslim. Mukarram Jah and I may not share the same blood, but he's still like my brother. That's why I'm here," says a 78-year-old Hyderabadi, who did not wished to be named.
Mohammad Shujauddin Khan, a first cousin of the 8th Nizam, says, "It was his (Mukarram Jah's) dying wish to be brought back to Hyderabad and buried beside his ancestors. And now, the Chowmahalla Palace – one of his homes – is open to each and every Hyderabadi, so that they can see him one last time. He will be happy."
Women line up to take one last look at the mortal remains of Mukarram Jah, the titular Eighth Nizam.
Shops in Hyderabad's Old City have been closed in mourning.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)