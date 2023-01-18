In Photos: How Hyderabadis Bid Adieu to Titular 8th Nizam, Mukarram Jah

Mukarram Jah, the titular 8th Nizam of Hyderabad, is no more. The grandson of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, Jah passed away at the age of 89 in Istanbul on 14 January night. As per his dying wish, Jah's mortal remains were brought back to Hyderabad, where he would be buried alongside his ancestors in Mecca Masjid. To bid a final goodbye to their "reluctant" Nizam, Hyderabadis – from all walks of life – lined up at Khilwat Mubarak of Chowmahalla Palace, where Jah's mortal remains were placed for public viewing.