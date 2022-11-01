'Thank You For Existing': Hrithik Roshan to Girlfriend Saba Azad on Her Birthday

Hrithik Roshan wishes Saba Azad on her birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Hrithik Roshan turned into a romantic poet on his actor-singer girlfriend, Saba Azad's 37th birthday. Sharing a solo photograph of his ladylove, the Vikram Vedha actor penned a special note for her, on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, 1 November.
Here's Hrithik's adorable poetry for Saba: "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you..and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are."
"Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday (heart emoji) 1/11/2022," he further wrote in his caption.
As expected, Saba was quick to react to her boyfriend's heartfelt post. She commented on his post, "Ro (emoji) thank you for this and thank you for being (heart emojis)."
Hrithik's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan also commented on his post and sent her best wishes to Saba on her special day.
Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2014, after their 14 years marriage. They are also co-parents to their sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.
Earlier in November, Saba and Hrithik were spotted celebrating Diwali together with his family, including his two sons. The couple made their first public appearance in January this year.
On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Pushkar-Gayathri's Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yogita Bihani, and Radhika Apte. The film performed exceptionally well at the box office.
