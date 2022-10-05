ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Tabu at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Reception
Richa Chadha wore a multicoloured outfit while Ali Fazal wore a black Indo-Western ensemble.
Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted a reception for their industry friends on Tuesday. Richa wore a multicoloured outfit while Ali wore a regal black suit.
Several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Tabu, Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, and Divya Dutta. See photos from the event here:
Topics: Hrithik Roshan Richa Chadha Taapsee Pannu
