Pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Tabu at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Reception

Richa Chadha wore a multicoloured outfit while Ali Fazal wore a black Indo-Western ensemble.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted a reception for their industry friends on Tuesday. Richa wore a multicoloured outfit while Ali wore a regal black suit.

Several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Tabu, Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, and Divya Dutta. See photos from the event here:

