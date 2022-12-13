In Photos: Filmmaker Guneet Monga & Sunny Kapoor Tie the Knot

Film producer Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor tie the knot.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Film producer Guneet Monga and entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor tied the knot at a Gurudwara in Mumbai, on 12 December, in the presence of their close friends and family. The couple's wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including filmmaker Farah Khan and veteran actor Neena Gupta, among others.
The couple shared some memorable pictures from their big day on social media. Take a look at them here:
Guneet and Sunny during the Anand Karaj ceremony at their wedding.
Guneet and Sunny pray during their wedding ceremony at a Gurudwara in Mumbai.
Guneet and Sunny performing the pheras at their wedding.
Guneet chose a pastel pink and sky-blue lehenga paired with statement jewellery for her wedding, while Sunny wore a matching kurta paired with a traditional sword.
Filmmaker Farah Khan arrived in a green royal kurta paired with statement jewellery at Guneet-Sunny's wedding.
Veteran actor Neena Gupta chose a pink and purple traditional wear for the wedding.
Actors Mallika Dua and Mithila Palkar also attended Guneet-Sunny's wedding.
Content creator Prajakta Koli also arrived at the wedding.
