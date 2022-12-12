Pics: Karan Johar, Vidya Balan & Others Attend Guneet-Sunny's Pre-Wedding Bash

Filmmaker Guneet Monga is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Sunny Kapoor on Monday, 12 December. Before the big day, the couple hosted a grand cocktail party for their industry friends in Mumbai on Sunday. Several Bollywood celebrities including filmmakers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and actors Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta, Neha Dhupia, Sanya Malhotra, and Sonali Bendre among others attended the party.

Here are some pictures from Guneet and Sunny's star-studded pre-wedding bash.