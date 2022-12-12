Pics: Karan Johar, Vidya Balan & Others Attend Guneet-Sunny's Pre-Wedding Bash

Vidya Balan and Karan Johar attended Gunnet Monga and Sunny Kapoor's pre-wedding bash.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Filmmaker is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Sunny Kapoor on Monday, 12 December. Before the big day, the couple hosted a grand cocktail party for their industry friends in Mumbai on Sunday. Several Bollywood celebrities including filmmakers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and actors Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta, Neha Dhupia, Sanya Malhotra, and Sonali Bendre among others attended the party.
Here are some pictures from Guneet and Sunny's star-studded pre-wedding bash.
Sunny Kapoor chose an indigo sherwani for the night, while Guneet looked stunning in her silver and golden saree.
Actor Mouni Roy also arrived at Guneet-Sunny's pre-wedding bash.
Tahira Kashyap looked beautiful in her shimmery green outfit at the party.
Actor Neha Dhupia looked gorgeous in her traditional look at the party.
Filmmaker Karan Johar chose a stylish black and white blazer, paired with black pants and shoes for the evening.
Actor Konkona Sen also arrived at Sunny-Guneet's party.
Actor Divya Dutta also arrived at the party.
Actor Sayani Gupta looked mesmerizing in her black saree.
Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey also joined the star-studded evening.
Ator Vidya Balan arrived at the party with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor.
Actor Sonali Bendre looked gorgeous at Sunny-Guneet's pre-wedding bash.
Actor Sanjay Kapoor also arrived at the party.
Mallika Dua also joined the celebration in her traditional look.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty also attended Sunny and Guneet's party.
Actor Abhishek Banerjee also joined the party.
Actor Sanya Malhotra looked stunning in her embroidered golden saree at the party.
Veteran Actor Neena Gupta chose a neon pink outfit for the evening.
Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor sported a casual black outfit for the party.
