In Pics: COVID Curbs, Police Stands Guard; Eid-al-Adha Amid the Pandemic

Muslim children greet each other on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Taj Mahal complex, in Agra, Wednesday, 21 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Eid-al-Adha (Eid-ul-Adha) also known as Bakra Eid was celebrated in India on Wednesday, 21 July. The festival is celebrated by Muslims all over the world.
People celebrate this auspicious occasion with their family and friends. However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a prominent Muslim body, has urged people to follow all COVID-19 protocols while celebrating Eid.
While most state authorities have sought strict adherence to COVID norms, amid the festivities, yet others have deployed police personnel outside religious spots that are likely to attract crowding.
Despite this, visuals emerging from some places have seen public gather en masse, even as most others show a scattered and subdued celebration of the festival.
Police personnel posted as there was no permission to offer prayers on Eid al-Adha inside a dargah in Ajmer, Wednesday, 21 July.
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at a mosque, in Jammu, Wednesday, 21 July.
A policeman shakes hand with young children on Eid al-Adha, in Varanasi, Wednesday, 21 July.
Muslim devotees offers Eid-al-Adha prayer at Lakkar Bazar in Shimla, Wednesday, 21 July, 2021.
Muslims after offering namaz on Eid al-Adha at Nakhoda Masjid, in Kolkata, Wednesday, 21 July.
Muslims undergo thermal scanning before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Vashi Ullah mosque, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, 21 July.
Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari with other Muslims offers prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at the Jama Masjid, wearing an almost deserted look due to COVID-19 pandemic, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July, 21 July.
Jama Masjid wears an almost deserted look on the occasion of Eid al-Adha during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 21 July.
Security personnel during a flag march on the eve of Eid al-Adha, in Lucknow, Tuesday, 20 July.
