In Photos: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi In India for R-Day Event

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 25 January.
(Photo: PTI/Subhav Shukla)
President Droupadi Murmu and chief guest Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leave after the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, 26 January.
New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 25 January.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 25 January.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during their joint statement after a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 25 January.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi being presented a memento during his visit to Mahatma Gandhis memorial Rajghat, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 25 January.
President Droupadi Murmu greets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 25 January.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi addresses media after a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 25 Janaury.
President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended India's Republic Day 2023 celebrations as the chief guest on on Thursday, 26 January.
This is the first time India has invited a foreign dignitary for the event after the gap of last two years due to coronavirus pandemic.
Sisi arrived in India on Wednesday, 25 January, and was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
