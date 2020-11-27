Photos: Defying Water Cannons, Tear Gas, Farmers Enter Delhi
Defying barricades, water cannons and tear gas, thousands of Punjab farmers marched into the national capital.
Police personnel use tear gas on farmers to stop them from crossing Singhu Border during the “Delhi Chalo” protest march against the new farm laws. | (Photo: PTI)
Photos
Defying barricades, water cannons and tear gas shells, thousands of Punjab farmers marched closer to the national capital on Friday, 27 November.
This comes a day after the Delhi Police closed off the Singhu border connecting Narela and adjoining Delhi areas with Sonepat, with barricades, tear gas and water cannons.
Police personnel use tear gas on farmers to stop them from crossing the Singhu Border during the “Delhi Chalo” protest march against the new farm laws.Farmers on their way to cross the Singhu Border and enter Delhi during the “Delhi Chalo” protest march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi.
Farmers prepare breakfast after arriving at the Singhu border from Punjab during their “Delhi Chalo” protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi.Farmers face heavy police deployment at the border. Delhi Police deployed in large numbers to stop farmers coming to Delhi during their the “Delhi Chalo” protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi. Senior officers of the Delhi Police give instructions on handling the protesting farmers coming to Delhi during their “Delhi Chalo” march against the recent Kisan Bill, at the Singhu border in New Delhi, Friday, 27 November.Tear gas shells fired by the Delhi Police land near protesting farmers to warn them, as they try to cross the border into Delhi during their “Delhi Chalo” march at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday, 27 November.