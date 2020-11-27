Heavy Police Deployment, Tear Gas at Borders as Farmers Near Delhi

Defying barricades, water cannons and tear gas, thousands of Punjab farmers marched closer to Delhi on Friday. The Quint Teargas shells fired by Delhi Police land near protesting farmers to warn them, as they try to cross the border into Delhi during their “Delhi Chalo” protest against Kisan Bill, at Singhu border | Photo: PTI India Defying barricades, water cannons and tear gas, thousands of Punjab farmers marched closer to Delhi on Friday.

Defying barricades, water cannons and teargas, thousands of Punjab farmers marched closer to the national capital on Friday, 27 November. The Delhi Police reportedly closed off the Tikri border that leads from Delhi to Bahadurgarh on Friday morning to stop protesters from entering the city. This comes a day after the Delhi Police closed off the Singhu border connecting Narela and adjoining Delhi areas with Sonepat, with barricades, tear gas and water cannons. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday afternoon urged the Centre to immediately initiate talks with Kisan Unions to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders, ANI reported. “The voice of farmers cannot be muzzled indefinitely,” the CM tweeted.

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah tweeted, “When the whole farming community is against the new farm laws, why is the govt so adamant about taking it forward? Are corporate interests more important than farmers’ lives?”

Protesting farmers had reportedly jumped barricades in Sirsa on Friday morning. According to ANI, protesting farmers said they're marching to Delhi for their rights. "Whatever we do will be peaceful. We won't harm any person or property. Even if we have to stay for a month, we will. Even if we have attain martyrdom, we will," a farmer told ANI.

Delhi police deployed in large numbers to stop farmers coming to Delhi during their Delhi Chalo protest against the Kisan Bill, at Singhu border in New Delhi

Should Be Allowed to Protest in Democracy: Farmers

A farmer protesting at the border told ANI, "We have been doing a peaceful protest and we will continue it. We will enter Delhi protesting peacefully. In a democracy, one should be allowed to protest.” The police lobbed tear gas shells at the agitators. Propped on tractors and trucks, bikes, and many on bicycles and foot the marchers have started from six states, including the neighbouring Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan besides Kerala. The marches have been planned for two months to press the central government to repeal the recently enacted farm laws. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, told Hindustan Times that the farmers’ request to protest was rejected as COVID-19 guidelines do not permit any political gathering. “If they still make an attempt, we have deployed personnel at the borders to not let them enter the national capital. We are also in contact with Punjab and Haryana Police,” he added.

Delhi police deployed in large numbers to stop farmers coming to Delhi during their Delhi Chalo protest against the Kisan Bill, at Singhu border in New Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, meanwhile, closed the entry and exit gates of the following metro stations located on the green line: Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra, reported ANI.

Tear Gas Shells Fired at Singhu Border

According to news reports, police stationed at Singhu near the Haryana-Delhi border have fired multiple rounds of tear gas shells to stop the protesting farmers.