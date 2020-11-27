More Power To Farmers: Twitter Reacts to ‘Delhi Chalo’ Protests

As a part of the 'Delhi Chalo' protests, thousands of farmers marched closer to the national capital on 27 November. They've been defying barricades, water cannons and tear gas, all in order to make their stance on the new farm laws clear. As they march from Haryana to Delhi, social media is abuzz with videos and photos of the protests, with many showing solidarity with the farmers of India.
Take a look:
ANI has reported that the CM of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday urged the Centre to initiate talks with Kisan Unions.
