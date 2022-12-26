In Photos: Deadly Christmas Day Blizzard Rages Through United States

A brutal Christmas Day winter storm on Sunday, 25 December brought severe danger and misery to millions of Americans after massive snowfall throughout the United States.

At least 34 people have died from the winter storm in the US , which has also left thousands of homes and businesses without power on an extremely cold Christmas.

Western New York's Buffalo saw disastrous circumstances as eight-foot snow drift and power outages cut the city off from surrounding areas and preventer emergency officials to enter the area.