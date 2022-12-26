In Photos: Deadly Christmas Day Blizzard Rages Through United States

The brutal winter storm brought severe danger on Christmas Day.
(Photo: @Nick_Bunda)
One user posted an image of their snow-covered backyard.
One user says, "How’s it going, you ask?! Not much difference from the front door."
A crisis situation was unfolding in Buffalo where the Christmas blizzard left the city marooned.
More than 200,000 people across several eastern states woke up without power on Christmas morning.
A car submerged in snow.
Officials expressed severe transit concerns in the snow-prone Buffalo region
A user's home after the winter storm withered in Buffalo, New York.
The extreme weather sent wind chill temperatures to most US states.
The Buffalo storm is “a crisis of epic proportion” and “the worst of the worst”, said New York Governor Kathy Hochul
A brutal Christmas Day winter storm on Sunday, 25 December brought severe danger and misery to millions of Americans after massive snowfall throughout the United States.
At least 34 people have died from the winter storm in the US , which has also left thousands of homes and businesses without power on an extremely cold Christmas.
Western New York's Buffalo saw disastrous circumstances as eight-foot snow drift and power outages cut the city off from surrounding areas and preventer emergency officials to enter the area.
