In Photos: Day 1 of 'INDIA' Meeting in Mumbai Sees Informal Discussions & Dinner

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, party leader Tejashwi Yadav, Communist Party of India (M) leader Sitaram Yechury and CPI's D Raja also participated in the informal meeting held at a hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.
(Photo: PTI)
The third meeting of the Opposition 'INDIA' coalition meeting was kicked off in Mumbai on Thursday, 31 August. The alliance had an informal meeting on Thursday, followed by dinner.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury arrived in Mumbai to attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc. "We've to save the Constitution...," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was welcomed upon his arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport ahead of the informal meeting on Thursday.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived to participate in the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on the sidelines of the third meeting in Mumbai. He demanded a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into new allegations against the Adani Group.
In response to a question about seat-sharing in Delhi and Punjab, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal told ANI, "Seat sharing will happen in entire country, it will happen everywhere. I said that everywhere work should be done."
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrived for the INDIA alliance meeting, at a hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.
When asked about what was discussed in the informal meeting on Thursday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee told PTI, "We have less time in hand. There is no time to waste. We need to be on the ground sooner."
Day 2 of the third 'INDIA' meeting in Mumbai will take place on Friday, 1 September. It will be followed up with a press conference.
