In Photos: Chiranjeevi Honours SS Rajamouli & MM Keeravani For RRR's Oscar Win

SS Rajamouli & MM Keeravani are honoured by Chiranjeevi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Chiranjeevi took to Instagram on 28 March to talk about how he celebrated his son Ram Charan's birthday. The grand celebration saw many celebrities attending the party. However, it was more than just a birthday party with Chiranjeevi honouring the Oscar winners - SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani for their contribution to the Indian film industry.
He took to social media to write, "Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @alwaysramcharan ‘s birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history!!"
Take a look at the pictures here:
Chiranjeevi honoured SS Rajamouli during his son's birthday bash.
Ram Charan threw a massive birthday party, where his father honoured Oscar winner MM Keeravani.
Ram Charan who turned 38, celebrated his birthday with friends and family
The RRR team made history by winning an Oscar for its song 'Naatu Naatu.'
SS Rajamouli and the entire team were present during the birthday party.
Chiranjeevi wrote, "Honouring our Oscar winners."
