In Photos: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan & Others Attend 'Uunchai' Screening

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and a host of other celebrities attend a special screening of Uunchai.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
A special screening of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, and Parineeti Chopra took place on Wednesday, 9 November. Hosted by Anupam Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares, the event was star-studded with the film's cast and several Bollywood celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Soni Razdan among others attended the film's screening.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Rani Mukerji at the film screening of Uunchai.
Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in her golden outfit at the Uunchai screening.
Actor Kangana Ranaut poses with Anupam Kher at the screening.
Abhishek Bachchan poses with Boman Irani and Anupam Kher at the Uunchai screening.
Kajol with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani at the screening.
Akshay Kumar also attended the Uunchai screening in his casual look.
Jaya Bachchan with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani at the Uuchai screening.
Actor Fardeen Khan also attended the film's screening in a black and white suit.
Ritesish Deshmukh hugs Anupam Kher at the film's screening.
Actor Shakti Kapoor also attended the Uunchai screening.
Salman Khan arrived at the Uunchai screening in a sleek blue shirt.
Actor Parineeti Chopra at the screening of her film.
Siddhant Chaturvedi at the film's screening.
Shehnaaz Gill strikes a pose with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani at the screening.
Actor Tiger Shroff also attended the screening for Uunchai.
Neena Gupta looked gorgeous in a saree at the film's screening.
Shravan Joshi and Boman Irani take a selfie at the event.
Anupam Kher poses with Soni Razdan at his film's screening.
Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani at their film's screening.
